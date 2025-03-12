SXM Festival 2025: A weekend of pure magic awaits you! | FAXINFO

The countdown is on. This weekend, the SXM Festival offers a unique fusion of music, nature, and community, where the world's best artists meet the raw beauty of the Caribbean.

Friday, March 14: Francis Mercier

We kick off with Afrohouse maestro Francis Mercier. His deep, captivating grooves are a pure source of energy, bridging cultures and musical generations. Prepare for a set that transcends all boundaries!

Saturday, March 15: CamelPhat

Saturday night, CamelPhat will be performing. Grammy-nominated and beloved on the dance floor, these British icons will take us on an emotional journey with their signature blend of thumping bass and euphoric melodies. A night of pure sonic delight awaits.

Sunday, March 16: Nicole Moudaber

And finally… the apotheosis. The legendary Danny Tenaglia celebrates 50 years behind the decks! Nicole Moudaber, an undeniable force on the techno scene, will exude an intense and sensual energy that will completely captivate you. As the sun rises over Saint-Martin, let yourself be carried away by the moment. This isn't just a closing set… it's a true ritual.

Why you need to be there

The SXM Festival is the only festival in the world to take over an entire island. It's a place where music, freedom, and connections create an unforgettable experience. SXM Festival is that: raw, authentic, and vibrant.

Reserve your place now on www.sxmfestival.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sxm-festival-2025-un-weekend-de-pure-magie-vous-attend/