SXM Festival: A 9th edition under the sign of legends and discoveries | FAXINFO

The countdown has begun. From March 18 to 22, 2026, the island of Saint-Martin will host the ninth edition of the SXM Festival, an international meeting which has established the Caribbean as a essential destination for electronic music loversFive days of immersive experiences combining celebration, art and culture, in some of the most spectacular natural settings in the world.

Le first part of the line-up already sets the tone: Carl Cox, a true world turntable legend, will make his long-awaited debut on the island. Deep Dish, legendary Grammy Award-winning duo, will sign an exclusive performance, whileelderbrook will offer an electrifying DJ set, true to his reputation as an artist capable of breaking gender boundaries. Alongside them, Lee Burridge, an essential reference for morning sounds with his concept “All Day I Dream”, promises an unforgettable sunrise. Germany will be represented by Andhim, masters of melodic and playful house, and Layton Giordani, rising star of techno-house.

A unique sensory journey

Since its creation in 2016, the SXM Festival has built its identity around a promise: transform the natural landscapes of Saint-Martin into ephemeral scenes where music dialogues with the environmentFrom the legendary Sunrise Party on the beach to the lush jungles housing unexpected dance floors, including the Panorama Party perched at the top of the island with 360° view, each moment is designed as a timeless experience.

“The SXM Festival was born to bring together people from all over the world in one of the most beautiful places on the planet. Phase One is just a glimpse of the journey we are preparing for 2026: a celebration of music, art and community in the magical setting of the Caribbean,” explains Julian Prince, founder of the festival.

Between sustainability and cultural openness

Beyond the celebration, the festival also aims to be vector of exchanges and sustainability. Partner of the local community, it invests in infrastructure ecoresponsible, supports Saint-Martin artists and artisans and encourages festival-goers to explore the island in different ways: gastronomy, cruises, hikes or ecotourism experiences.

This approach is part of a broader desire: to create an event at the crossroads of underground music, high-end travel and a reflection on the place of culture in sustainable development.

With a line-up mixing global icons and emerging talents, the SXM Festival 2026 confirms its reputation as a singular event where electronic sounds, breathtaking landscapes and unforgettable human encounters intersect.

Tickets and practical information are already available on the official website: www.sxmfestival.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sxm-festival-une-9e-edition-sous-le-signe-des-legendes-et-des-decouvertes/