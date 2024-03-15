SXM FESTIVAL: A new edition that promises to be grandiose! | FAXINFO

To the rhythm of festive music and in front of the most beautiful landscapes of the island, lovers of electro, techno and house will meet from March 11 to 18 for a 7nd edition which once again brings together the best international and local DJs.

Before heading to Happy Bay beach on Wednesday evening for the first of the five major evenings of the 2024 festival, Julien Arbia, founder of the SXM Festival and Krystel Arbia, event coordinator, wished to thank everyone at the Hommage hotel the partners who contribute to the success of this major annual meeting on the island.

Present were Gil Audrey, member of the Board of Directors of the Tourist Office, Priscillia Wachter, deputy director of the Tourist Office, Ricardo Bethel, sales manager at the Tourist Office, Romain Plagneux, Dauphin Telecom manager Business Saint-Martin/Saint-Barth, Leah Bouhana, director of 100% Villas, Zoila Sanchez, junior brand manager at Divico/Heineken, May-Ling Chun, director of the Sint Maarten Tourist Office, Bernadette Davis, 2nd vice -president of the COM, Damien Joachim, sales manager at Cadisco/Cadismarket, Baptiste Padovan, Brand Ambassador Mutiny Island Vodka.

“I think this is our most beautiful edition,” underlines Krystel Arbia. “The Happy Bay site was transformed this year into an enchanted forest. I invite as many people as possible to come and discover this idyllic place! Lots of magic, sharing, love and escape will take place throughout the SXM Festival, version 2024! »

Like every year, a new and varied program will allow thousands of festival-goers from around the world to discover a world of freedom and conviviality, typical of Saint-Martin.

The decorated stages of the SXM Festival alone create a unique atmosphere where the music and the magic of the places merge to make bodies and hearts vibrate in unison. This is the spirit of the SXM Festival! _AF

Preview du program:

Friday March 15:

Kalatua: 12h-19h30

Happy Bay: 19am-5pm

(Ilario alicante, Andrey Pushkarev, Magit Cacoon, Dewalta, Doc Martin)

Saturday March 16:

Boho Beach: 12am-19pm

Happy Bay: 19am-5pm

Boho Sunrise: 4h30-12h

(Shimza, Wally Lopez, Chus, Culoe De Song, Cassy)

Sunday March 17:

Happy Bay: 19am-5pm

(Paco Osuna, Lehar, Ben Sterling, Mason Collective, Kadosh)

Full program and tickets:

www.sxmfestival.com

