SXM Festival: An electrifying and immersive journey | FAXINFO

The 8th edition of the SXM Festival concluded last Monday with a final day at the Rainbow Café, capping off six days of intense celebration that rocked Saint-Martin. From March 12 to 16, the island was transformed into a a true temple of electronic music, notably on the emblematic site of Happy Bay.

A scenography spectacular, captivating light displays and carefully designed relaxation areas immersed festival-goers in a magical atmosphere, between plant decor and underwater inspirations. Among the most striking installations, a rocking bed triggering the luminous beat of a manta particularly captivated festival-goers.

Public chat the Arc Stage, the nerve center of the performances, the festival-goers were transported by anthology sets. Camelphat et Tinlicker delivered hypnotic performances, while Nicole Moudaber et Danny Tenaglia marked the final evening with raw and powerful energy. Francis Mercier et Themba, for their part, set the stage alight on Friday with sets mixing Afro-house rhythms and captivating sounds.

Beyond the music, the SXM Festival is a true state of mindBetween villa parties, artistic performances and suspended moments facing the ocean, it offers a unique immersive experience. With 5000 festival-goers estimated, the economic impact was undeniable, benefiting local restaurateurs and businesses. Despite financial challenges, the organizers are delighted with the success of this edition and are already looking to the future, determined to ensure sustainability of this event which has become essential for the international electronic scene. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sxm-festival-un-voyage-electrisant-et-immersif/