SXM Nature Reserve / Nautical Brigade: an awareness and inspection campaign carried out in classified land and sea areas | FAXINFO

During the Easter weekend, the gendarmes of the Nautical Brigade and the guards of the Saint-Martin Nature Reserve carried out joint prevention and control missions in classified land and sea areas.

The aim of these actions was to control compliance with the regulations in terms of mooring, camping and nuisances (noise, waste, protection of species, etc.), particularly at the level of the regulated mooring areas and the beaches of the island. Tintamarre, Pinel islet.

Many tips and prevention messages have been delivered without having to record any infringement.

