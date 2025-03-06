SXM No Obesity: teaching healthy eating, one plate at a time | FAXINFO

The SXM No Obesity project continues to take action against malnutrition by organizing dinners based on tempting but healthy recipes.

Akpéné Brégeau, cooking teacher at the Daniella Jeffry vocational high school, and her students got into the kitchen.

Like every Thursday, the establishment's educational restaurant becomes a place of culinary discoveries as part of the SXM No Obesity project dedicated to raising awareness of obesity.

By 19pm, thirty customers had settled into the dining room, eager to discover an innovative and tasty menu designed by the high school students and their teacher. From appetizers to dessert, the goal is to enjoy yourself while eating a balanced diet: "Here, we consume far too many products imported from mainland France, often very sweet. We have to learn to eat local and that's what I try to pass on to my students."

This is the fight that Akpéné Brégeau has been leading since she created the SXM No Obesity project in 2021: “Following my second pregnancy, I had gained a lot of weight.

It took me almost a year and a half to lose it. That's when I thought of creating an educational project around good eating practices."

According to her, one of the major obstacles to better nutrition in the Antilles is that "the locals eat out of necessity. Meals are not a moment that we share with family on a daily basis. So, we don't cook balanced meals and we eat quickly outside, in fast-food restaurants."

For the first time, SXM No Obesity will participate in the 2025 academic innovation day, in April, in Guadeloupe.

Info: 06 90 32 95 42

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sxm-no-obesity-eduquer-au-bien-manger-une-assiette-a-la-fois/