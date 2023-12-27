SXM TALKS 2023 Person of the Year: BINKIE VAN ES

PHILIPSBURG – In a year that has seen the island of St. Maarten face numerous challenges, one individual has emerged as a beacon of hope, a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the unwavering commitment to preserving the island’s natural beauty. Cornelis (more commonly known as “Binkie”) van Es, a passionate naturalist, bird photographer, a long-serving chairman of the Nature Foundation of St. Maarten, Vice Chairman & Secretary of the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance, a volunteer for EPIC and Les Fruits de Mer, has been named SXM TALKS Person of the Year for his extraordinary dedication to protecting the island’s birdlife and natural resources which are getting scarcer each year due to the uncontrolled overdevelopment..

Van Es’s unwavering commitment to bird conservation since arriving on St. Maarten in 1986, has been instrumental in safeguarding the island’s rich avian biodiversity. Under his guidance, the Nature Foundation has implemented numerous initiatives to protect endangered species, manage habitats and raise public awareness about the importance of birdlife.

Van Es is a certified Caribbean Birding Trail Guide and a bird educator and trainer for the BirdSleuth Caribbean program. He has spearheaded the development of the Great Salt Pond Birding Platform, a unique ecotourism attraction that provides stunning views of the island’s diverse bird species.

Van Es’s dedication extends beyond the realm of conservation and volunteering. He is a tireless educator, sharing his knowledge and passion for birds with the community through lectures and guided tours.. He has also played an active role in developing educational materials for schools, ensuring that future generations of St. Maarteners grow up with an appreciation for their island’s natural heritage.

In a world that often seems preoccupied with the hustle and bustle of modern life, Binkie van Es stands as a reminder of the enduring power of human connection with nature.

His unwavering commitment to preserving birdlife is not just a reflection of his personal values; it is a testament to the deep-rooted connection that many St. Maarteners share with their island’s natural beauty. As St. Maarten embarks on a path of further recovery and renewal, Binkie van Es’ legacy will serve as an inspiration, reminding us that the protection of our environment is not just a matter of conservation; it is vitally important for our survival in times of rapidly changing climates.

From all of us here at SXM TALKS, we are thankful for all your efforts over the years and salute you Binkie!