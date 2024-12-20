SXM Talks 2024 Person of the Year: FREEGAN FOOD FOUNDATION

PHILIPSBURG – The Freegan Food Foundation has been recognized by SXM-Talks.com as the (“Person”) Organization of the Year, celebrating its unwavering dedication to selflessness and care for society’s most vulnerable. Founded by Dirk Jan Jansen (DJ) and Joost de Jong and operating with limited resources, this remarkable organization demonstrates how ingenuity and compassion can address some of the most pressing social challenges.

The foundation was established in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in 2017, initially offering free meals to those in need across St. Maarten. It has since expanded its efforts, collecting surplus food from supermarkets, producers, and wholesalers to combat waste and transform it into nutritious meals and essential supplies. Today, the foundation serves over 3200 families each month, prioritizing vulnerable groups such as single-parent households, the elderly and pregnant women.

A highlight of their approach is the “client choice food bank,” which empowers individuals to select the items they need, promoting dignity and nutritional awareness. This model acknowledges the diverse needs of recipients and fosters a sense of agency and trust within the community.

The Freegan Food Foundation also champions sustainability by reducing food waste and encouraging plant-based initiatives, significantly lowering environmental impact while enhancing resource efficiency.

We hope that the recognition from us here at SXM-Talks.com affirms the foundation’s extraordinary impact on both the local community and the environment, celebrating its role as a beacon of hope and resilience in St. Maarten and beyond!