Take a Proactive Approach to Prevent Sexually Transmitted Infections | Government of Sint Maarten

As part of the Collective Preventive Service’s (CPS) annual calendar of health observances for the month of April, emphasis is placed on Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs). CPS takes the opportunity to remind and encourage the community to take a proactive approach to prevent STIs.

Sexually Transmitted Infections are real and are present. STIs do not discriminate. Individuals should also be well informed by educating themselves about STIs in order to make wise decisions.

STIs are infections that are spread primarily through person-to-person sexual contact. STIs are infections that are likely to be transmitted while having unprotected sex.

If you may have been exposed to an STI or if you have ever had unprotected (without a condom) sex (vaginal, anal, or oral) with someone whose status you don’t know, consult your general practitioner, and get tested.

There are more than 30 different sexually transmissible bacteria, viruses, and parasites.

The most common conditions they cause are gonorrhea, chlamydial infection, syphilis, trichomoniasis, chancroid, genital herpes, genital warts, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection, hepatitis B infection and cancer.

Practicing safer sex is important as it decreases the chances of transmitting sexual infections. Safer sex means taking positive action to lower the risk of sexually transmitted infections. You can lower your risk of becoming infected with an STI by using a (male or female) condom the right way every time you have sex.

Unsafe sex results in unplanned consequences. Be responsible for your health and your partner’s by making an informed choice.

For STI information you can also contact your general practitioner and the Sint Maarten AIDS Foundation. Enjoy life, be well informed, and get yourself tested and know your status!​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Take-a-Proactive-Approach-to-Prevent-Sexually-Transmitted-Infections.aspx