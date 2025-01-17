Take the challenge: 21 days without sugar for better health | FAXINFO

Sugar, omnipresent in our diet, is a discreet but formidable enemy. Excess weight, diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases: its effects on health are numerous and often underestimated.

To help everyone regain control of their consumption and adopt healthier eating habits, a free, entirely online challenge is offered to you: the 21-Day Sugar-Free Challenge, which will take place from January 20 to February 9, 2025.

Supervised by experts in nutrition and naturopathy, this program has been designed to raise awareness and support participants in reducing their sugar consumption. Every day, you will receive practical advice, balanced recipes, and encouragement via a dedicated WhatsApp group.

This interactive and accessible format allows you to benefit from personalized monitoring while exchanging with other participants sharing the same objectives. The benefits of a low-sugar diet go well beyond the three weeks of the challenge: better energy, optimized digestion, reduced cravings, and prevention of chronic diseases related to sugar.

By gradually changing your habits, you lay the foundation for lasting change in your health and well-being.

Registration is free, but spaces are limited. Don't miss this opportunity to transform your relationship with sugar and take care of yourself. _VX

Info: WhatsApp at +596 696 69 98 97

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/relevez-le-defi-21-jours-sans-sucre-pour-une-meilleure-sante/