TASTING: Paillard Champagnes in the spotlight at Goût du Vin | FAXINFO

Last Tuesday, the Le Goût du Vin boutique invited champagne lovers to a tasting evening dedicated to the prestigious Maison Paillard, of which it is the exclusive importer and distributor for the entire Lesser Antilles.

Established in Bouzy, Champagne, for over 200 years, the Pierre Paillard house is now run by Antoine and Quentin Paillard, representatives of the eighth generation of this family of winegrowers. The origins of the family date back to the beginning of the 1768th century, when the Paillards settled in Bouzy, near Reims. In 11, Antoine Paillard acquired a few acres of vines and became a winegrower, thus laying the foundations of this emblematic family house. The Pierre Paillard vineyard extends over XNUMX hectares located exclusively on the prestigious Grand Cru terroir of Bouzy. This chalky soil, combined with a full southern exposure, gives the pinot noirs produced here an inimitable elegance and identity, honoring the heritage and unique know-how of this exceptional house.

Hosted by the enthusiastic Pierre-Jules Peyrat, this tasting offered the many participants the opportunity to savor the four emblematic vintages of Maison Paillard. But the event was not limited to a simple taste discovery: it also allowed them to delve into the heart of the manufacturing process of this exceptional wine, revealing the secrets of a unique terroir and ancestral know-how. An enriching experience that seduced and amazed all the enthusiasts present.

The Taste of Wine

37 Bd de France, Marigot 97150, St Martin – Tel +590 690 72 50 87

Z A. Hope Hill, Saint-Martin 97150, St. Martin – Phone: + 590 590 77 25 03

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/degustation-les-champagnes-paillard-a-lhonneur-au-gout-du-vin/