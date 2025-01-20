Tax Administration Announces Upload of Key Tax Documents for 2024 on Website, www.tax.sx | Government of Sint Maarten

​Philipsburg – The Sint Maarten Tax Administration is pleased to inform the public that several key tax documents for the year 2024 have been uploaded to their website. These forms, covering both individuals and businesses, can now be easily accessed and downloaded under the Documents tab at www.tax.sx.

For individuals, the uploaded documents include the 2024 Tax Return Form IB Model A and the 2024 Tax Return Form IB Model B, both of which are due on May 31, 2025.

For businesses, the uploaded forms include the 2024 Provisional Profit Tax Return Form, which is due on March 31, 2025, and the 2024 Final Profit Tax Return Form and 2024 Profit Tax Return, both of which are due on June 30, 2025.

Taxpayers are encouraged to visit the website to download these documents and ensure timely filing of their tax returns.

For any questions or further assistance, please contact the Tax Administration via email at taxinfo@sintmaartengov.org or by phone at 542-2143 / 542-5301 / 542-5304 / 542-3839.

The Sint Maarten Tax Administration remains committed to providing efficient service and facilitating your compliance with tax obligations.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Tax-Administration-Announces-Upload-of-Key-Tax-Documents-for-2024-on-Website,-www-tax-sx.aspx