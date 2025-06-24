Tax Administration Ends ANG Cash Payments June 30 | Government of Sint Maarten

The Sint Maarten Tax Administration hereby informs the general public that as of Wednesday, July 2, 2025, cash payments in Netherlands Antillean Guilder (ANG) will no longer be accepted at the Receivers Office.

Beginning July 2, 2025, only the official currency, the Caribbean Guilder (XCG), will be accepted for guilder transactions.

We strongly encourage all taxpayers to take note of this important deadline and make the necessary arrangements to ensure a smooth transition.

For more information or assistance, please contact the Tax Administration at 542-2143, 542-3782, 542-3839, or 542-3840, or email taxinfo@sintmaartengov.org​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Tax-Administration-Ends-ANG-Cash-Payments-June-30.aspx