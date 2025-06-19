Tax Administration Extends Hours Ahead of June 30 Filing Deadline | Government of Sint Maarten

The Inspectorate of Taxes reminds the general public and all businesses that the deadline to submit both the 2024 Income Tax Return and the 2024 Final Profit Tax Return forms is Monday, June 30, 2025. All submissions must be made in person at the Tax Administration Office, located in the Vineyard Building.

To accommodate the expected increase in activity ahead of the deadline, the Tax Administration has announced extended opening hours.

From Monday, June 23 through Monday, June 30, 2025, the office will be open from 7:30 AM to 3:00 PM. These extended hours are intended to give taxpayers additional time and flexibility to fulfill their filing obligations.

Taxpayers are strongly encouraged to file their returns well before the deadline to avoid long lines. When submitting your form, please ensure you bring a copy of the completed Income Tax or Profit Tax Return, which will be stamped as proof of submission. Married couples are reminded that they are required to file a joint return. Taxpayers who are unable to file by the deadline may submit a written request for an extension before June 30, including a valid reason.

Businesses are reminded that if a payment is due based on the Final Profit Tax Return, it must be made no later than June 30, 2025. Payments can be made via bank transfer to the following accounts: WIB: XCG account 324800-03 or USD account 324800-05; RBC: XCG account 8200000005425048 or USD account 820000040393046.

Alternatively, payments may be made in cash at the Receivers’ Office on Pond Island.

For more information or assistance, please contact the Tax Administration at 542-2143, 542-3782, 542-3839, or 542-3840, or email taxinfo@sintmaartengov.org​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Tax-Administration-Extends-Hours-Ahead-of-June-30-Filing-Deadline.aspx