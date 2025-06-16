Tax Administration Hosts Open House on Saturday, June 21 | Government of Sint Maarten

The Tax Administration of Sint Maarten invites the public to an Open House on Saturday, June 21, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Vineyard Building. This offers a unique opportunity for individuals and businesses to receive one-on-one guidance on tax-related topics, including income tax, wage tax, TOT, profit tax, and general tax procedures.

Please note that no stamping or document submissions will take place during the Open House. The focus is purely on providing guidance, answering questions, and informing you of your responsibilities as a taxpayer.

All are encouraged to attend and take advantage of this informative session. No appointments are necessary—just walk in, ask your questions, and leave better informed. The Tax Administration looks forward to welcoming you.

For more information or questions please contact the Tax Administration at 542-2143, 542-3782, 542-3839, 542-3840, or via email at kelron.bellot@sintmaartengov.org.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Tax-Administration-Hosts-Open-House-on-Saturday,-June-21.aspx