Tax Administration Issues Final Call for 2024 Income and Profit Tax Returns | Government of Sint Maarten

Philipsburg – The Inspectorate of Taxes reminds the general public and businesses that today, Monday, June 30, 2025, is the final day to submit the 2024 Income Tax Return and Final Profit Tax Return Forms.

All submissions must be made in person at the Tax Administration Office in the Vineyard Building, which is open today from 7:30 AM to 3:00 PM.

Businesses are reminded that if a payment is due based on the Final Profit Tax Return, it must be made no later than 2:00 PM today at the Receivers’ Office on Pond Island.

Payments can also be made via bank transfer to the following accounts: WIB: XCG account 324800-03 or USD account 324800-05; RBC: XCG account 8200000005425048 or USD account 820000040393046.

For more information or assistance, please contact the Tax Administration at 542-2143, 542-3782, 542-3839, or 542-3840, or email taxinfo@sintmaartengov.org.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Tax-Administration-Issues-Final-Call-for-2024-Income-and-Profit-Tax-Returns.aspx