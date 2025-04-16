Tax Administration Launches WhatsApp Service | Government of Sint Maarten

The Tax Administration is pleased to announce the launch of its new WhatsApp service, designed to improve communication and provide taxpayers with a faster and more convenient way to contact the Tax Department.

This service will help taxpayers receive quick responses to general questions, get basic guidance on tax-related issues, and find the forms they need. This service will be available during regular office hours, Monday to Friday, from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

While existing communication methods such as email and phone are still available, the WhatsApp service adds an extra option, especially useful for urgent questions that require fast responses. Taxpayers with more complex questions or document-related requests and submissions are encouraged to continue using the official email address: Taxinfo@sintmaartengov.org.

The introduction of this service reinforces the Tax Administration’s commitment to improving public accessibility and responsiveness. In addition to the new WhatsApp service, taxpayers can continue to reach the department through the following phone numbers: +1 (721) 542-2143 / 542-5301 / 542-5304 / 542-3839.

To access the new WhatsApp service, simply save the number +1 (721) 556-3699 in your phone and send a message. For regular updates, important announcements, and deadline reminders, please follow the official Facebook page: Sint Maarten Tax Administration.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Tax-Administration-Launches-WhatsApp-Service.aspx