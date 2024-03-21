TAXATION: 2023 income declaration: the deadline is Friday May 31, 2024! | FAXINFO

Declarations of income received in 2023 must be filed with the Public Finance Center of Saint-Martin, before May 31, 2024 according to the following methods:

Send your duly completed declaration by mail to the public finance center of Saint-Martin (CFP): 16, rue Jean-Jacques Fayel – BP 1084 – 97 061 SAINT-MARTIN Cedex

or drop off your declaration in the mailbox located at the entrance to the Saint-Martin CFP.

For any questions, taxpayers can:

– Access useful information and forms on the website: https://www.impots-saint-martin.fr

– Contact the tax department:

• By email: cfip.sxm-pole.fiscal@dgfip.finances.gouv.fr

• By phone: 0590 29 25 71 or 0590 87 71 75

Tax Center offices in the neighborhoods:

From May 02, 2024: Reception at the Concordia Public Finance Center: Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

From May 03, 2024:

• In the Maison France Services in Sandy Ground, Friday May 03, 17, 24 and 31 from 9 a.m. to 00 p.m.

• In the Maison France services in Quartier d'Orléans on Tuesdays May 07, 14, 21 and Wednesday May 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fiscalite-declaration-des-revenus-2023-la-date-limite-est-fixee-au-vendredi-31-mai-2024/