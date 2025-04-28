TAXATION / Income tax return: start on May 5 | FAXINFO

The 2024 income tax return campaign officially begins on May 5 in Saint-Martin. Tax residents of the territory have until May 30, 2025, to file their tax returns with the Public Finance Center. This deadline is mandatory: after this date, a 10% surcharge will automatically apply.

Every taxpayer is encouraged to fulfill their tax obligations on time: "Declaring your income is a major civic act. It means participating in the life of your local area by contributing to the financing of local public policies," the Collectivité and the Centre des Finances Publiques jointly remind us.

For households that have already established their tax residence in Saint-Martin for at least five years, declaration forms are generally submitted by mail. Those who have not received them can download them directly from the website www.impots-saint-martin.fr.

Tax returns can be filed by email, by post, or via the Public Finance Center mailbox at Concordia. The center will be open Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., to assist users with their filing process. In addition, office hours will be held at the Maisons France Services in Sandy Ground and Quartier d'Orléans, one day per week in each neighborhood. The first tax or non-tax notices will be sent to filers starting at the end of August 2025.

