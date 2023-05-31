TAXATION / TAXES: you have until this evening to declare your 2022 income | FAXINFO

The cleaver will fall! This Wednesday, May 31, is the deadline for sending 2022 tax returns to the Tax Center located in Concordia.

For taxpayers, it is imperative to respect the deadline for declaration. Latecomers are indeed exposed to penalties, which vary depending on the case.

Those who submit their declaration after the deadline but without having been called to order may be subject to a 10% tax increase.

In summary, you have until 23:59 p.m. tonight to file your declaration in paper format in the mailbox located at the entrance of the tax center at Concordia to avoid any inconvenience._AF

Info: 06 90 88 99 09 – https://metimer.fr

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fiscalite-impots-vous-avez-jusqua-ce-soir-pour-declarer-vos-revenus-2022/