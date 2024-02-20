TAXATION: The tax administration of Sint Maarten unveils its new website: Tax.sx | FAXINFO

The Minister of Finance, Ardwell Irion, announced yesterday Monday February 19 the official launch of the new website of the tax administration of Sint Maarten, tax.sx. This site is designed to provide comprehensive information to individuals and businesses who wish to obtain detailed information on Dutch taxation.

This new site notably offers a wealth of information, including information on the structure of the tax administration, relevant laws and various downloadable forms, such as tax return forms, income tax returns and pension application forms. The platform also has a very comprehensive FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions) section, which allows users to easily find answers to the most frequently asked questions. Content is available in English, Spanish, French and Dutch, accessible on both mobile devices and computers, helping to meet the needs of a diverse audience.

This step is part of a broader initiative launched by the Minister of Finance to improve compliance with tax obligations in Sint Maarten. The modernized website reflects the government's commitment to creating a more efficient, customer-friendly and customer-centric tax administration.

The Minister encourages individuals to explore the extensive information and resources available on tax.sx in order to stay informed about Sint Maarten's taxation.

For further information or inquiries, you can contact the tax administration by email at Taxinfo@sintmaartengov.org. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fiscalite-ladministration-fiscale-de-sint-maarten-devoile-son-nouveau-site-internet-tax-sx/