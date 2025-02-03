TAXES / Provisional payment: deadline February 15 | FAXINFO

The Collectivité de Saint-Martin and the Centre des Finances Publiques remind taxpayers that they must pay the provisional third of the 2024 income tax before February 15, 2025.

The provisional third party allows the payment of tax to be spread over three installments: 1er deposit in February, 2nd deposit in May, and balance in september, after receipt of the tax notice sent at the end of August. This distribution avoids taxpayers having to pay their tax in full in September.

Payment notices are currently being sent by mail. Payments can be made on site at the Centre des Finances Publiques (8, rue Jean-Jacques Fayel, Concordia) by credit card, cash or check (to be deposited in the mailbox). The treasury is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and closed to the public on Wednesdays.

Payment by bank transfer is recommended, with theIBAN FR20 3000 1000 641D 9300 0000 009, specifying name, first name et N°ISMIR in wording.

In the event of a change in circumstances (loss of income, family change, departure from Saint-Martin), it is important to report this before the deadline to: cfip.sxm-pole.recouvrement@dgfip.finances.gouv.fr _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/impots-acompte-provisionnel-date-limite-au-15-fevrier/