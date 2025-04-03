TEATT Ministry and Kooyman BV Partner to Enhance Carnival Pondfill Strip Booths Experience | Government of Sint Maarten

The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) and Kooyman BV have announced a new public-private initiative aimed at enhancing the visual experience and cultural atmosphere of Carnival 2025 along the Pondfill Strip.

As part of its broader commitment to supporting St. Maarten Carnival, Kooyman has partnered with the Ministry to assist booth holders who are building their structures in line with newly implemented construction guidelines. As part of this initiative, the 27 booth holders received Beautification Packages from Kooyman consisting of paint, lighting, and sunlight coverings to help improve the aesthetic, ambiance, and comfort of their booths, in keeping with the Ministry’s vision for a more cohesive and vibrant Carnival strip.

Kooyman will introduce the “Kooyman Link-Up Cornuh”, a dedicated seating and relaxation area on the Pondfill Strip. The space will feature picnic table seating, shaded areas, and an art activation for the whole family to enjoy. This initiative is part of Kooyman’s continued effort to give back to the community and enhance the overall Carnival experience for visitors and families.

“This initiative is more than beautification—it’s about celebrating the people and culture that make St. Maarten Carnival so special,” said the Minister of TEATT. “By supporting our booth holders and uplifting the aesthetic of the Pondfill Strip, we’re creating an atmosphere that’s worthy of our rich traditions. We thank Kooyman for believing in this vision and look forward to building on this momentum in the years ahead.”

Planning for the initiative began in the second quarter of 2024, with support from key stakeholders including the Ministry of VROMI, KPSM, the Ministry of VSA, and the Fire Department. Booth holders received guidance throughout the process—from application to execution—to ensure compliance with updated safety and design standards.

Kooyman’s involvement in Carnival 2025 marks its first formal collaboration with the Ministry. Both parties have expressed interest in continuing the partnership in future editions of Carnival. Booths will also be judged this year, with the best-designed booth earning a complimentary spot for Carnival 2026.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/TEATT-Ministry-and-Kooyman-BV-Partner-to-Enhance-Carnival-Pondfill-Strip-Booths-Experience.aspx