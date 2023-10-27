TECHNOLOGY: Dauphin Telecom Business videoconferencing seduces Saint Martin | FAXINFO

On October 18 and 19, Dauphin Telecom Business successfully organized its 3rd edition of meetings around corporate videoconferencing. This exclusive event brought together leaders and decision-makers from around ten leading Saint-Martin organizations, highlighting the importance of videoconferencing in growth and inter-company collaboration.

The event, which took place at the Centr'Hôtel de Marigot, brought together an exclusive group of business leaders and decision-makers from organizations based on the island. The main objective being to demonstrate how videoconferencing solutions can facilitate exchanges, encourage economies and stimulate economic growth in our territory.

This 3rd edition follows two events which respectively took place in Guyana this summer and in Martinique at the start of the school year.

With more than 20 years of expertise, Dauphin Telecom Business is one of the leaders in digital solutions dedicated to West-Guyanese businesses. By offering high-performance solutions and simplified project management, Dauphin Telecom Business aims to support companies in their digital transformation by strengthening proximity with their employees and their audiences thanks to tailor-made solutions adapted to their real needs.

Some key information about Dauphin Telecom Business:

• A customer loyalty rate of 98%;

• +120 employees spread across 5 territories: Saint-Martin, Saint-Barthélemy, Guadeloupe, Martinique and Guyana;

• Nearly 5 customers: VSEs, SMEs, Administrations and major accounts

For any request for additional information, please contact:

– Aude PITAVY, Communications and PR Manager Dauphin Telecom Business,à aude.pitavy@dauphintelecom.com

+596 696 28 73 19

– Lyva VIOTTY, Marketing Manager, à lyva.viotty@dauphintelecom.com

+590 690 88 00 34

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/technologie-la-visioconference-dauphin-telecom-business-seduit-saint-martin/