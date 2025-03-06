TECHNOLOGY: Dauphin Telecom, loyal partner of the Mardis de Grand-Case! | FAXINFO

Saint-Martin will once again vibrate to the rhythm of Tuesdays in Grand-Case, and this year again, Dolphin Telecom is honored to be a major partner of this emblematic event.

From March 11 to April 4, Grand-Case Boulevard will be transformed into a lively pedestrian street, where local artisans, restaurateurs and parades make the heart of our island beat. A unique moment of sharing and culture, which reflects the authenticity, dynamism and culture of Saint-Martin.

Good news never comes alone, Fiber Optics is coming to the town of Grand-Case!

The arrival of the Optical fiber on Grand-Case will allow an ultra-fast and stable connection, ideal for downloading, television and surfing the internet; a powerful and constant flow, even at peak times; and reliable technology, designed for individuals as well as professionals.

But it will also be an opportunity for residents of the area to discover the range of bouquets Fiber + TV, result of partnership from Dauphin Telecom to the TV giant CANAL+. The Saint-Martin operator offers 7 formulas combining entertainment and a secure Fibre connection of up to 1 Gb/s to enable its customers to combine their Internet access and television entertainment under a single contract.

Dauphin Telecom teams will be present Every Tuesday evening at their stand facing the Grand-Case lolos to inform residents and check their eligibility for Fiber Optics.

See as well : https://www.faxinfo.fr/dauphin-telecom-en-2025-nouvelle-ere-nouvelles-ambitions/

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/technologie-dauphin-telecom-fidele-partenaire-des-mardis-de-grand-case/