TELEVISION: Love Island SXM version: casting open for “The Mysteries of Love” | FAXINFO

This is a rare opportunity to experience the filming of a television series from the inside. The company Kaktus Production throw a casting in Saint-Martin to find actors and extras for future episodes of Mysteries of love, third declension ofHelen and the Boys the cult heroes, Hélène, Nicolas, Laly, Béné, Cri Cri d'amour, will soon make their big return to the island, which has become on screen “Love Island".

Filming is scheduled for this November and should be a long-term project, marking a new stage for this television saga that has been followed for more than thirty years. Around twenty roles, small or more developed, are to be filled. Men and women between 18 and 65 years old are therefore invited to try their luck. No particular profile is required, even if the production indicates that it has some very nice roles for young people. Beyond a role, it is a real experience offered to residents : that of sharing the daily life of a shoot and of appearing at the heart of a cult series, of which Saint-Martin will soon become the main setting.

To participate in the casting, nothing could be simpler: just contact Erwan at the address [email protected], or go to the information point organized this Friday, October 3, from 17 p.m. at the Blue Martini in Grand-Case. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/television-love-island-version-sxm-casting-ouvert-pour-les-mysteres-de-lamour/