Temporary Nightly Road Closures- Cannegieter Street | Government of Sint Maarten

The Ministry of VROMI (Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment & Infrastructure) informs the public that the current partial road closures on Cannegieter Street, from the intersection of Percy Labega Street to Manzanilla Steeg, will be extended to full nightly closures.

These closures are necessary to facilitate the application of asphalt on the affected sections. Works are scheduled to last for a maximum of three (3) nights, beginning Tuesday, September 9th, 2025, and ending Friday, September 12th, 2025. During this period, road closures will take place nightly from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Motorists traveling to Philipsburg are advised to use the alternative routes via Longwall Road and Walter A. Nisbeth Road. Vehicles exiting Cannegieter Street from the heart of Philipsburg must use Manzanilla Steeg onto Walter A. Nisbeth Road to ensure smooth and uninterrupted travel during the nightly closures.

The Ministry of VROMI thanks the public for their continued patience, understanding, and cooperation as we work diligently to improve the road infrastructure for all.

Key Information Recap

Dates: Tuesday, September 9 -Friday, September 12, 2025

Location: Cannegieter Street (Percy Labega Street -Manzanilla Steeg)

Times: 8:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.

Type: Nightly Partial Road Closures

Reason: Asphalt application works

Duration: Maximum 4 nights

Alternative Routes: Motorists traveling to Philipsburg are advised to use Longwall Road and Walter A. Nisbeth Road for smooth and uninterrupted travel.

Motorists exiting Cannegieter Street from the heart of Philipsburg must use Manzanilla Steeg onto Walter A. Nisbeth Road.

​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Temporary-Nightly-Road-Closures–Cannegieter-Street.aspx