Temporary Partial Road Closure on Ellis Road for Demolition Works of Sister Marie Laurence School | Government of Sint Maarten

​Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment & Infrastructure (VROMI), in collaboration with the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) and contractor Windward Roads Infrastructure, hereby informs the public of a temporary partial road closure on Ellis Road, Middle Region.

This closure is necessary to facilitate the safe demolition of the Sister Marie Laurence School, as part of the NRPB’s project for the removal of outdated structures and preparation for future development.

Closure Details:

· Location: Ellis Road, Middle Region

· Duration: Monday September 29th, 2025 for the duration of 1.5 months. Full day and night closure

· Alternative Route: Motorists are advised to use David Drive, Freeport Drive, and Middle Region Road as alternate routes.

· Reason: Demolition works at Sister Marie Laurence School

· Access: The road will be partially closed to through-traffic. Local access will be guided by traffic controllers.

During the closure, temporary rerouting will be in place for construction, traffic and machinery. Traffic controllers will be stationed to ensure safety.

The Ministry of VROMI and the NRPB apologize for any inconvenience this temporary closure may cause and appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation as these important works are carried out to improve the community.

For more information, please contact the Ministry of VROMI at publicworks@sintmaartengov.org or visit our official website and Facebook page for updates.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Temporary-Partial-Road-Closure-on-Ellis-Road-for-Demolition-Works-of-Sister-Marie-Laurence-School.aspx