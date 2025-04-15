TEMPORARY ROAD CLOSURE STARTING THIS EVENING ON FRONT STREET FOR ROAD REPAIRS | Government of Sint Maarten

The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure wishes to inform the public that scheduled road repair work on Front Street will begin tomorrow evening Wednesday, April 16th, 2025 to Friday April 25th 2025 requiring a daily road closure.

During this time, the entire section of Front Street will be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic daily from 6:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. to allow for safe and efficient repairs. This closure is necessary to improve the road surface and ensure long-term safety and durability for all users.

Please note the following important details:

· Pedestrian access along the sidewalk and Front Street will remain open throughout the duration of the works.

· Businesses and service providers operating on Front Street are kindly asked to plan their deliveries and services outside of the scheduled closure hours to avoid disruption.

Residents and business owners are encouraged to contact the department at publicworks@sintmaartengov.org or call us at 542-4292 ext 2387 for any questions and concerns.

The Department of Infrastructure thanks the public for their cooperation and understanding as we work to enhance the safety and quality of our road infrastructure.

