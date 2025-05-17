Temporary Suspension of Rights and Privileges at Pointe Blanche Prison as of May 18 | Government of Sint Maarten

The Director of the Pointe Blanche Prison and House of Detention, Mr. S. Carty, has

officially issued a decision to temporarily suspend certain detainee rights and privileges,

effective Sunday, May 18, 2025. This decision follows the serious incident that took

place on May 14, 2025, involving a riot and a subsequent fire that caused considerable

damage to prison infrastructure and disrupted operations at the facility.

Acting in accordance with Articles 31 and 32 of the Prison Regulation

(Gevangenismaatregel), the Director has determined that the current conditions within

the prison require urgent and decisive action to restore safety, order, and the normal

functioning of operations. As such, all detainee rights and privileges related to visitation,

recreation, group activities, and external communications (except where essential to

legal proceedings) will be suspended until further notice. This measure applies to all

detainees, regardless of their classification or location within the facility.

This temporary suspension is not disciplinary in nature but is a precautionary and

operational measure aimed at stabilizing the situation and facilitating the safe recovery

of essential services and infrastructure. Detainees will be informed immediately when

conditions allow for a phased or complete reinstatement of these privileges.

Under the Prison Regulation, the Director is empowered to take such measures when

serious disturbances occur or are imminent within the institution. Article 31 authorizes

the Director to deviate from rights granted to individual detainees if it is deemed strictly

necessary for institutional safety or order. Article 32 extends this authority further in

cases of widespread or serious incidents, allowing the Director to suspend or restrict

rights of all persons within the institution for a maximum of three consecutive 24-hour

periods. The Director is required to notify the Minister of Justice and the prison service

management of such decisions without delay.

Should the emergency situation continue beyond the initial 72-hour period, only the

Minister of Justice holds the authority to extend the suspension, in increments of up to

an additional 72 hours each time.

The Ministry of Justice and relevant supervisory bodies have been duly informed of this

action. The Director has emphasized that the decision is driven solely by the need to

safeguard both detainees and staff during this emergency and restore a safe and

functional correctional environment as swiftly as possible.

The events of May 14 had a great impact on the safety and stability of the prison. The

Director’s decision, though difficult, is necessary to restore order and safety. It

underscores a clear commitment to lawful, proportionate action in the interest of all

detainees, staff, and public safety.

Further updates will be provided by the prison administration as the situation evolves.

The cooperation and understanding of all involved are requested as the facility works

toward full stabilization.​​​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Temporary-Suspension-of-Rights-and-Privileges-at-Pointe-Blanche-Prison-as-of-May-18.aspx