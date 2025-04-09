TENNIS / Ball boy at Roland-Garros: Kylian will represent Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

At just 15 years old, Kylian Lentz-Ziani is about to embark on an unforgettable adventure on the world's most legendary clay court. A member of the Tennis Club de Saint-Martin, he has been selected to be part of the ball collectors who will officiate at the tournament of Roland Garros 2025, from May 25 to June 8 in Paris. A true consecration for this young enthusiast, ranked 15/3 and trained by his personal coach Samuel Journet.

Among more than 3000 candidates from all over France, only 300 were selected, including only two (out of 9 in competition) to represent the Guadeloupe region, including Alexandre Schneider (Tennis Club de Saint-François). Kylian will be the only one selected from Saint-Martin, a source of immense pride for his island and for the Guadeloupe Tennis League, which rightly salutes the performance and commitment of its young talents.

This prestigious role of ball boy is not just a privilege: it embodies excellence, rigor and love of tennis. For Kylian, it is a unique opportunity to rub shoulders with the greatest players on the circuit and to dive into the heart of one of the four tournaments of the Grand SlamAn immersion in the professional world that promises to be as educational as it is inspiring.

With this selection, all of Saint-Martin's sporting youth shines. Congratulations to Kylian for this exemplary achievement, and see you at Roland-Garros to see him in action, ball in hand! _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tennis-ramasseur-de-balles-a-roland-garros-kylian-representera-saint-martin/