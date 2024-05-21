TENNIS: “Fête le Mur”, the association of Yannick Noah visiting the Tennis Club Ile de Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

Created by Yannick Noah in 1996, the “Fête le Mur” association allows children from disadvantaged neighborhoods to play tennis for free. The opportunity for us to meet Chloé Vinet, assistant to the general management of the Fête le Mur association in Paris, and Sandrine Gueyraud, Guadeloupe-Guyana manager visiting the TCISM courts at Sandy Ground.

“Fête le Mur” is a socio-sporting association created by Yannick Noah, the last French player to have won a Grand Slam tournament at Roland Garros in 1983, for children and young people from priority areas of the city. The association relies on sport, and more particularly tennis, to offer its beneficiaries a complete support program which can lead them to professional integration. This support is available in different programs built around six major themes: education through sport, academic success, guidance and professional integration, breaking down barriers, food education and the promotion of girls and women. “The Tennis Club Ile de Saint-Martin chaired by Osé Saint-Louis Gabriel has been carrying out the Fête le Mur project since 2020,” explains Chloé Vinet. “Our association aims to democratize the practice of tennis for young people aged 5 to 25 from priority neighborhoods. Within the TCISM, more than 30 players are licensed free of charge to the French Tennis Federation, as part of our partnership with the FFT. We also work with our historic partner Babolat who provides balls, rackets suitable for all ages as well as educational materials. We are present with the clubs to support young people in playing tennis while promoting living together and personal development.”

Several actions in collaboration with “Fête le Mur” are carried out by the TCISM, notably in Quartier d'Orléans where eight children aged 8 to 12 train every Wednesday morning with a sports instructor. At Sandy Ground, 20 children, from 3 partner associations (Les Mioches Carmont, Nature is the Key and SOS Enfants), took part in introductory tennis workshops during the Easter holidays. Building on this success, the TCISM plans to renew the action during the next school holidays, by involving other associations. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tennis-fete-le-mur-lassociation-de-yannick-noah-en-visite-au-tennis-club-ile-de-saint-martin/