TENNIS: Great finals and great winners at the Marigot Merchants Open | FAXINFO

The Tennis Club Ile de Saint-Martin (TCISM) organized from April 15 to May 5 its annual tournament, the Marigot Merchants Open.

Like every year, many participants came to hit the yellow ball, in a beautiful sporting and friendly atmosphere. For three weeks, every evening, a large audience came to watch superb matches played in an excellent state of mind.

For this 2024 edition, like other years, players were registered in four categories: Men's Open, Women's Open, Men's +35 and Consolation.

In terms of results, during the Men's final, Mathieu Riffat won at the expense of Samuel Journet, forced to give up due to injury at the end of the 1st set (7/6 tie-break).

In the Women's table, Anne-Laure Calif, ranked 15/3, logically got the better of Valérie Laffont (30/1) in two short sets 6/2, 6/0.

Among the over 35s, victory for Loïc Bernard (15/3) who achieved a “perf” by disposing of Laurent Paillusseau (15/2) in three sets: 4/6, 6/4, 10/5.

Finally, the Consolante saw the clear victory of Kylian Lentz Ziani (30) against Giorgio Costa (30/1): 6/1, 6/1.

During the awards ceremony in the presence of Alain Gros Desormeaux, president of the Territorial Olympic and Sports Committee of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy, Osé Saint-Louis Gabriel, president of the TCISM, thanked Yann Lecam, president of the Marigot Merchants Association as well as the sponsors for their unwavering support for this major event of the season: Dauphin Telecom, Maison de la Literie, Cadisco/Cadismarket, Go Sport, Pixel, Ici Paris, Home&Tools, Rapido Print, Goldfinger, Beach Party, Cocooning Deco, New Vision, la Classe Boutique, Serigraphix.

The results :

Open Men: Mathieu Riffat (5/6) beats Samuel Journet (5/6) with a score of 7/6 and retirement due to injury.

Ladies table: Anne-Laure Calif (15/3) wins against Valérie Laffont (30/1): 6/2 – 6/0.

Category +35 years: Loïc Bernard (15/3) wins ahead of Laurent Paillusseau (15/2): 4/6 – 6/4 – 10/5.

Consoling category: Kylian Lentz Ziani (30) beats Giorgio Costa (30/1): 6/1 – 6/1 _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tennis-de-belles-finales-et-des-beaux-vainqueurs-lors-de-lopen-des-commercants-de-marigot/