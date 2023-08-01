TENNIS / Pierre Assier de Pompignan: a seed of champion! | FAXINFO

Being a ballboy at the French internationals at Roland Garros, what pride for Pierre Assier de Pompignan. From the height of his 14 years, the young hope of Saint-Martin tennis lived a waking dream on the famous Parisian courts last June before shining in the South of France in various tournaments this time as a player!

Barely finished the Roland Garros tournament, Pierre Assier de Pompignan licensed at the Tennis Club Ile de Saint-Martin took the direction of Languedoc Roussillon from June 30 to July 24 to participate in various tournaments.

Ranked 30 at the end of June, Pierre achieved, excuse me, nine performances at 15/5 and five at 15/4.

Great performances that allowed him to successively win the Port Camargue tournaments on July 10 and Vendargues on July 21, Pierre having also been a finalist in the Perols tournament on July 16.

“My summer record can be summed up in 21 victories out of 30 matches, including 14 performances against players better ranked than me,” underlines Pierre Assier from Pompignan. I return to my native island of Saint-Martin with a new ranking of 15/4. I am proud of myself. I hope that my dear sponsors will be keen to continue to support me in order to continue this great progress in the ranking of the French Tennis Federation. Players ranked 3rd series in Saint-Martin are not numerous. In fact, I will still have to travel to Metropolitan France to improve my current ranking which is already good. Thank you all again for supporting me in my progress”.

After having carried the colors of Saint-Martin loud and clear to the four corners of metropolitan France, Pierre Assier de Pompignan takes this opportunity to thank his family and friends, the Collectivity of Saint-Martin, the Tennis Club Ile de Saint -Martin, the forwarding agent Sifa Alpha Transit, Go Sport, the Collège Victor Hugo, at Château de Caumale, the Compagnie du Rhum and the Maison de la Literie. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tennis-pierre-assier-de-pompignan-une-graine-de-champion/