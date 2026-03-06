TENNIS: TCISM secures qualification after a thrilling semi-final | FAXINFO

Last Saturday, at Tennis Club of the island of Saint-Martin (TCISM), the semi-final of the Guadeloupe 3rd Division Championship lived up to all its promises by offering a thrilling scenario against the Saint-Barthélemy Tennis Club.



Deprived of their captain Benoît Vincenti and weakened by injuries to Noah and Oscar – who nevertheless came to support their teammates – the Saint-Martin team managed to to demonstrate character in order to find the necessary resources to prevail. On the court, Giorgio Costa, Manuel, Jean Louis Virolan and the young Éric Ziani, called in as a last-minute replacement, have defended the colors of the local club with determination.

Jean Louis got off to a perfect start with a clear 6/1 – 6/1 victory, achieving a 30/1 performance in the process. Eric confirmed the momentum by controlling his match until the solid result of 6/4 – 6/4.

Tensions rose when Manuel, after an intense battle, lost 6-7, 6-1, 7-10 in the super tie-break. All eyes then turned to Giorgio, the team’s number one player. Despite putting up a good fight in his return from injury, he ultimately succumbed 6-4, 6-4.

With two wins apiece, the doubles match became decisive.

Determined, the Jean Louis/Manuel pair gave their opponents no chance: 6-0, 6-2 in under an hour. This dominant performance propels TCISM into the final, scheduled for March 14th in Guadeloupe.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tennis-tcism-decroche-la-qualification-apres-une-demi-finale-a-suspense/