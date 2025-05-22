TENNIS: The Marigot Traders’ Open ends after 3 weeks of tournament | FAXINFO

Last Sunday, May 18, the Tennis Club de l'Île de Saint-Martin (TCISM) hosted the last contenders for the Open title in four close battles.

For the 5th edition of the Marigot Merchants Open, once again made possible thanks to the support of local merchants, the public was there to cheer on the finalists: “We are happy to welcome a new sponsor this year. We also discovered some new faces in the final.

“It was a great edition that attracted more people than usual,” says Osé Saint-Louis-Gabriel, president of the club.

From 16 p.m. to 20 p.m., the finalists fought their final battles before giving way to the tournament's big winners.

Starting with Anne-Laure Calif, who won the Ladies' Open hands down for the second time in a row.

Pierre Assier of Pompignan emerged victorious from the tournament for the first time, and perhaps the last. A member of the club for over 10 years, he decided to leave the hard surfaces of tennis courts for the soft sand of beach tennis.

In the men's over 35 category, Livio Nivot won, as did Giorgio Costa, who ended up dominating his opponent in the consolation match.

The tournament ended with the presentation of gold and silver medals in the company of Virginie Carien, Secretary General of the Territorial Olympic Committee of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy (CTOS-SBSM), before all the athletes and supporters enjoyed a barbecue in a friendly atmosphere. _LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tennis-lopen-des-commercants-de-marigot-sacheve-apres-3-semaines-de-tournoi/