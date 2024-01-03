TENNIS: The young hope of TCISM, Kylian Lentz Ziani continues his progression step by step | FAXINFO

After excellent performances obtained during his Lyon tour in October 2023, more particularly at the All in Academie of a certain Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, the young hopeful of the Tennis Club Ile de Saint-Martin, Kylian Lentz Ziani, again illustrated in Guadeloupe at the end of December by reaching the last four of the tournament organized by the Dugazon Sporting Club.

Participating in adult tournaments is for Kylian Lentz Ziani a great opportunity to validate the progress shown over the weeks during his last outings in mainland France. This time, it is not in France but in Guadeloupe that the young TCISM member has confirmed his current good intentions. Indeed, registered in the men's singles table, Kylian Lentz Ziani managed to reach the semi-final after having achieved great performances against players ranked 15/5 (Kylian is 30/1, he only lacks just one small point to pass 3rd series, 30, editor's note).

Next tournament on January 26

While waiting for his new ranking which should evolve quickly, Kylian Lentz Ziani will be present during the next Men's and Women's Open tournament organized by the TCISM from January 26 to February 18, 2024.

Kylian Lentz Ziani takes the opportunity to thank his loyal sponsors: Goldfinger, CCB Store and Le Coin des Filles as well as his coaches Loïc Bernard and Samuel Jourdet for their daily work in the progress of their young protégé.

Finally, a nod to the president of the TCISM, Osé Saint Louis Gabriel, always attentive to the proper functioning of the club and the performance of “its” young tennis women and tennis players. _AF

