TERRITORIAL COUNCIL / Extension of the Cul-de-Sac cemetery: a project validated | FAXINFO

To address the saturation of the cemeteries of Saint-Martin, the territorial council on March 26th approved the expansion of the Cul-de-Sac cemetery on plot AV60, a plot of 1140m2 belonging to the Community.

This project, costing €3,3 million, provides for the creation of 390 additional places (130 graves, 23 cavurnesLa Javie, 72 columbarius and 165 tombs) and an delivery in the third quarter of 2026. An occupation permit from the Coastal Conservation Agency will allow the development of a car park on the annex plot, AV61.

A public inquiry, conducted from January 21 to February 4, gathered observations from residents and Neighborhood Council No. 2. The report of the Inquiry Commissioner, submitted on February 23, underlines the necessity of the project while recommending the installation of rainwater drainage and the preservation of the wooded area adjoining the pond.

The study hydrogeological noted the presence of water in the soil, requiring measures to avoid any pollution. However, these observations do not call into question the extension. The project must still obtain the Prefect's authorization, after advice from the territorial commission responsible for the environment, health and technological risks (COTERST).

The elected representatives of the Territorial Council approved, with 17 votes in favor, this extension in order to guarantee burial spaces adapted to the needs of the population, while respecting local cultural practices.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/conseil-territorial-extension-du-cimetiere-de-cul-de-sac-un-projet-valide/