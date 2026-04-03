TERRITORIAL COUNCIL: Overview of miscellaneous issues | FAXINFO

After almost 12 hours of debate largely devoted to the initial 2026 budget of €276 million, the payment appropriations of €12 million, and the provision of €1,4 million for Air Antilles, the territorial council meeting of March 27 also gave rise to… traditional miscellaneous questions. Concrete issues, often stemming from the concerns of the population, which the elected officials relayed and debated in session.





Children with neurodevelopmental disorders: partial answers but promising avenues for exploration

In his opening remarks, President Louis Mussington addressed the care of children suffering from neurodevelopmental disorders. The creation of a playground According to him, this constitutes an initial response, offering young people a space for relaxation and stimulation, “to relieve mothers in great distress.” One of the opposition members, Alain Gros-Desormeaux, pointed out the limitation of this approach“Feeled as contempt”: “The park must not reduce children to mere entertainment.” “This park is one answer, but not all the answers,” chanted Mussington, pointing to the exchanges ongoing with the rectorate in order to strengthen support mechanisms, particularly through the deployment of AESH (teaching assistants for students with disabilities) – 10% of the additional staff decided at the national level should be allocated to Saint-Martin, a prospect considered encouraging but still insufficient in view of the daily lives of families often marked by isolation and a lack of suitable solutions.





Compensation and allowances for people with disabilities: a necessary modernization

La question of delays in the payment of allowances and benefits to people with disabilities was raised by Daniel Gibbs, an opposition member. The 3rd Vice-President, Dominique Démocrite Louisy, outlined the context while emphasizing the importance of the issue: “When we arrived in 2022, there was almost three years late (in the processing of benefits – editor’s note). Some files dating from October and November 2025 were processed last week.” Stuyvesant Lewis-Gumbs, deputy director general of the dedicated service of the Collectivity (MDPH), acknowledged the past malfunctions and presented the corrective actions Implementations: recent recruitment of a new director, review of files in committee, modernization of management tools and updating of databases to avoid delays.





Alcohol licensing: controls still lacking

Management liquor licenses sparked heated debate. Alain Gros-Desormeaux warned of the potential absence of a territorial decree and lack of census licenses in general and post-Irma, generating a area of ​​uncertainty For the public authority: “Certain clearly visible and identified businesses sell alcohol without a license with disconcerting serenity. Other professionals, however, respect the rules.” President Mussington acknowledged the need for a particular attention, while Thierry Verres, director of the delegation including transport and consumption, specified that the COM, manager of liquor licenses ranging from 1 to 3 (alcohol content) less than or equal to 18°), does indeed have a register and undertakes to verify or create any missing decrees. To ensure regulatory compliance: “The problem of alcohol sales (without a license) here is a recurring issue; officers are checking, but doubt still prevails. We will correct the mistakes.” – Vx





See as well: https://www.faxinfo.fr/conseil-territorial-cinq-questions-diverses-qui-cristallisent-les-attentes/

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/conseil-territorial-tour-dhorizon-des-questions-diverses/