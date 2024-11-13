TERRITORIAL DEVELOPMENT: Clear progress in the fight against degraded housing | FAXINFO

The Collectivity of Saint-Martin has validated its first Local Housing Programme (PLH) for the period 2025-2030, a project voted on in plenary session of the territorial council on October 24.

Developed with the EOHS firm since 2022, this strategic program is intended to structure an ambitious housing policy, reflecting the Saint-Martin identity and meeting the needs of the population. The PLH is structured around five major axes: improving residential attractiveness by increasing the supply of housing, proposing solutions adapted to various audiences, promoting the rehabilitation of the existing stock, developing a land strategy to meet the needs of the territory and structuring housing competence within the Community.

At the same time, an initial agreement with the National Housing Agency (ANAH) was signed to deploy a targeted intervention policy on private housing, in response to the problems of precariousness and deterioration of the housing stock. This agreement between the Community and the ANAH, also signed by the State and presented at the same session of the Territorial Council, runs until 2027. It will make it possible to define a specific aid program for the improvement of housing, aimed at supporting owners, landlords and tenants facing difficult housing conditions. President Mussington is committed to ensuring that all residents can benefit from decent and law-compliant housing._Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/developpement-du-territoire-nette-avancee-dans-la-lutte-contre-lhabitat-degrade/