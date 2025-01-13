THANKS: A magical Christmas tree with the Famn Vayan association | FAXINFO

The Famn Vayan association offered an unforgettable moment to many families during its Christmas Tree. This festive event brought together children and parents around a warm and friendly atmosphere, marked by bursts of laughter and amazed smiles.

A big thank you was addressed to Martine Beldor, elected official in charge of Community Life, for her presence and support, as well as to the volunteers and partners without whom this event would not have been possible. The highlight of this day was the visit of Santa Claus, which delighted the youngest. With his red suit and his well-filled sack, he distributed no fewer than 53 gifts to children aged 1 to 12. A nice surprise that lit up their eyes and touched their hearts. This Christmas Tree was not only a celebration: it also helped to strengthen ties between families and celebrate the spirit of solidarity dear to Famn Vayan. The association reiterates its gratitude to all those who contributed to making this event a success and is already looking forward to its next projects. The Famn Vayan team is delighted to be able to continue working for the community with such generosity and sharing. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/remerciement-un-arbre-de-noel-magique-avec-lassociation-famn-vayan/