THANKS | FAXINFO

The LIL HOPE SXM association organized a Christmas party on December 10, 2025 for hospitalized children and wished to thank the many sponsors who had once again responded positively.

“A big thank you to:

One Love, Vanity First, Buzz, New Vision, Chronos, Bébé n Kids, Pixel, King Jouet, Piou Mersea, Planet Kids, Bureau Vallée, Eric Ambulance, Liberty Gym, Home n Tools, Tropixa, Maison de la Literie, Dauphin Telecom, Handynamique, Office Fourniture Lainez, Thiriet, Grape Wine, Yögart, La terrasse, Carré vert, Les délices créoles, Super U Howell Center and Hope Estate, Leader Price, Totem Wines, Boudins des Tropiques, La Villa restaurant, Monsieur Jeff, Sun pharmacy, Pharmacie centrale, Pharmacie de Concordia, Pharmacie du port, Pharmacie de Soualiga, Pharmacie Howell center, Pharmacie de Bellevue, as well as all private donors.

And thank you to Faxinfo, which helps and supports us every year to highlight the generous donors and promote this charitable action.

We all hope to see you by our side again next year.”.

