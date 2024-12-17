THANKS: Partners united to offer a warm Christmas at the hospital | FAXINFO

On Wednesday, December 11, the Lil'Hope association organized a Christmas tree for hospitalized children, chronic patients and premature newborns who had a long stay in hospital.

Thanks to all sponsors who responded, both the old ones who have always followed us, as well as the new ones. This is why we would particularly like to thank them because they all contributed to the magic of Christmas:

Property Charity Hospital, L'Express by Bacchus, L'association Handynamique, Leo Safari Club, Rotary Club of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barth, Buzz, Faxinfo, Gitem, Home N'Tools, Caribbean Touch, One Love by K, L'Usine store, Piou, Leader Price, Super U Howell Center, Monoprix, Howell Center Pharmacy, Concordia Pharmacy, Soualiga Marigot Pharmacy, Bellevue Pharmacy, Vanity first, Equivalenza, Concordia Bookstore, Lacoste, Chronos, Ti Breizh, Yögart, Tatie Aline, Graphix, New vision, So Benedict, Karouf, Boudins des Tropics, Tabac Loto de Bellevue, Petits Loups, Eldencook Sxm, Concordia and Sandy Ground grocery stores, Juliana airport as well as unknown donors.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/remerciements-des-partenaires-unis-pour-offrir-un-noel-chaleureux-a-lhopital/