Thanks to our partners for an unforgettable Christmas! | FAXINFO

Thanks to must-see addresses, from refined shopping to exceptional gastronomic tables, the magic of Christmas has settled in our end-of-year Magazine. A big thank you to all the advertisers who accompany us to make the holidays shine. You too, join the Faxinfo adventure and share your offers with our large community.

• To dress with elegance and originality, discover the unique collections at ONE by K. Millenia Gallery – Hope Estate – +590 590 27 17 94

• To select exceptional wines, champagnes and spirits, visit "The Taste of Wine", 37 Bd de France, Marigot +590 690 72 50 87 and ZA Hope Hill. +590 590 77 25 03

• For a stylish shopping experience with international and local brands, visit the magnificent West Indies Shopping Mall, seafront in Marigot. +590 590 51 04 19

• For an exceptional gastronomic evening, discover the new version of the restaurant The pebbles, 45 les Jardins d'Orient Bay. By reservation only at +590 690 56 58 01

• For your festive shopping and Christmas meals, do your shopping in one of the 5 Cadismarket, you will find everything you need there.

• For an exceptional dinner combining French gastronomy and Creole flavors, where you feel as good as at home, the restaurant House Mother welcomes you Village Square in Orient Bay. +590 690 38 11 39

• For fresh and varied products for your holiday meals, go to Carrefour Market ou Carrefour Express, St. Maarten. +1 721-544-3156

• To transform your home with stylish linens and accessories, visit La House de la Bedding. Marina Royale, Low Town Street, Marigot. + 590 690 77 32 51

• For inspiration on how to equip your home, gifts and more, explore the products at https://www.nawakimport.com/shop online or visit Nawak Import, 59, Grand Case Airport Road. +590 (690) 11-33-33

• For a luxury gastronomic getaway and a timeless escape, book at the Oursin restaurant at Belmond La Summons. +590 590 87 64 00

• To relax in a unique atmosphere at the water's edge, just at the end of the Juliana runway, discover the restaurant-bar Sunset Beach Bar, an iconic spot that is one of Sint Maarten's hallmarks. +1 721 545 2084

• For a gastronomic dinner show that meets the unexpected, try the new restaurant La Foil à Maho Village. + 590 690 73 57 27

• Are you short on power? For fast and efficient production or assistance on your generator, trust Support 97, ZA de l’Espérance in Grand-Case. +590 590 47 09 90

• For quick and varied meals to enjoy in a friendly atmosphere with family or friends, go to McDonald's in Marigot, Simpson Bay or Belvédère.

• For your gifts and your telephone and internet needs, a quick visit to the successful regional operator Dolphin Telecom is required. Your money stays in Saint-Martin with Dauphin. 12 rue de la République, Marigot and Aventura Shopping Center in Hope Estate. +590 590 77 05 55

• For an unforgettable gastronomic experience, book your exceptional evening at the restaurant Villa Hibiscus, Mont Vernon road. +590 590 50 39 54

• For sweet and divine treats, Yule logs and other end-of-year pastries, quickly reserve the creations of the master pastry chef Sébastien Bowler, Mont Vernon shopping center, Orient Bay Road. +590 690 88 36 46

• For days of relaxation and celebration, with family or friends, Buccaneer Beach Bar & Restaurant, offers you its new Breakfast formula and always its fabulous lobsters to taste at the edge of the ocean at Simpson bay. + 1 721 523 04 01

• Sandbar at Beacon Hill, after the Sunset Beach Bar, offers you its new sushi menu, its new set menu and from 17 p.m. to 19 p.m. its “All you can eat sushi” formula for the most gourmet. +1 721 553 32 28

• Tobacco and cigar connoisseurs go to SXM cigarettes in Maho Village. The largest selection on the island with plenty of gift ideas for cigar lovers. +590 690 77 64 75

• For all your DIY projects or to find useful gifts for Mr. and Mrs., visit Home N'Tools in Bellevue +590 590 77 37 18 et Large House à Hope Estate + 590 590 77 46 69. You will find your happiness there.

• For your Christmas meal with family or friends, book your gourmet menu from €29,90 in one of the 3 points of sale of Express. Quality bakery and more. +590 590 77 55 55

• For a sensory and elegant Caribbean journey in an exceptional setting on Orient Bay Beach, Restaurant Coco Beach invites you to experience the ultimate pleasure, in a unique atmosphere…#OnlyAtCoco. Reservation: +590 690 38 11 39

• For a trendy culinary experience, don't miss the Mexican restaurant La Badass in Jordan village, where you can enjoy authentic dishes, spiced just right. +1 721 520 14 65

• For your exceptional private meals, weddings or parties, call on Bear Private Executive, which offers a personalized and high-end culinary experience directly to your home or at the location of your choice. +590 690 19 47 00

• For quality creams and beauty products, carefully made in Saint-Martin, discover the natural creations of St Maarten Nectar, and offer authentic gifts. 18 rue de la République, Marigot + 590 690 70 99 56

Find more information about these professionals in our Magazine Christmas 2024 and end of year celebrations.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/merci-a-nos-partenaires-pour-un-noel-inoubliable/