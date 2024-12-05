The 2025 edition of the Saint-Martin Carnival in danger | FAXINFO

The Saint-Martin Carnival Festivities Association announced yesterday with regret the cancellation of the 2025 Carnival. Despite planning that began several months ago and discussions with the Community and the Tourist Office, no concrete support or financial assistance has been confirmed.

The Committee deplores the lack of priority given to this event, which is nevertheless essential for the cultural, social and economic life of Saint-Martin. Organizing such an event requires at least six months of planning, but the lack of subsidies and visibility on the available resources makes it impossible to hold an event that meets expectations. Since its resumption in 2023, the Association has been working to restore the Carnival to its rightful place, considering it a major economic and cultural lever. However, one month before the pre-festivities, the Committee cannot propose a botched event. Advocating a strategic vision to perpetuate this heritage of more than 60 years, the organizers have taken the difficult decision to suspend the organization of the 2025 Carnival. The ball is now in the court of the Community… _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/ledition-2025-du-carnaval-de-saint-martin-en-peril/