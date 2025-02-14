The 45th Heineken Regatta in St. Maarten: a ‘Serious Fun’ program | FAXINFO

Firstnd Heineken Regatta promises four unforgettable days of world-class sailing and electrifying entertainment from Thursday 6 to Sunday 9 March. Each day, the festivities will kick off at 16pm at the Regatta Village in Port de Plaisance. This year, entry will be free.

The St. Maarten Heineken Regatta is proud to announce that Reggae legends The Wailers, will be the headliners of the celebration of its 45thnd anniversary! The world-renowned band will take center stage on the final night and deliver a rock performance on Sunday.

The 'Serious Fun' begins Thursday, March 6, With the Gunslingers Steel Pan Band, which will bring a Caribbean touch before the first daily awards ceremony at 18 p.m. After the awards, it will be time for the Latin Night, with Livin High Band, DJ Euro, Tweny montana et BAT, for the start of a regatta full of energy.

On Friday, the theme is Caribbean Blend, with AMA Music, Hybrid Band, DJ Drino who will set the mood before the awards ceremony. The night will heat up with performances by Melting Pot, Elona, Royalty, Tamillia, KRG CHOOSE YOUR WRISTBAND et DJ King Kembe. To close the evening, Trilla-G, the artist from Bouyon will make everyone dance.

Saturday will be placed under the sign of Soca, with DJ Stov3 et Remo & The Barbwire Band who will kick off the awards ceremony. The energy will rise a notch with GTO CHOOSE YOUR WRISTBAND, Roxsy, Kenyo Bali, KRG CHOOSE YOUR WRISTBAND, King James et DJ BB Bad, until the magical performance of the Queen of Soca, Alison Hinds.

The festival will end in apotheosis on Sunday with the reggae evening. Natisha Hanson et Malaika Maxwell will set the tone before the final awards ceremony from 18 to 20 p.m. Then, Orange Whole grained will return to the Regatta scene and DJ Outkast will get the crowd moving, paving the way for an unforgettable closing set from The wailers.

Upon arrival, you will be given a bracelet with a QR code. You can easily top up your account at different stations with a card or cash, allowing you to buy food and drinks with your bracelet without any difficulty.

Arrive early to enjoy the full experience! While headliners will take the stage from 22-23pm, the lineup will be packed with incredible local and regional talent that will make The 45th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta an unforgettable moment.

