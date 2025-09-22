The Bully, The Bullied, and The Bystander: How Parents Can Support Their Children | Government of Sint Maarten

The Student Support Services Division (SSSD) of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport will host an informative session titled “The Bully, The Bullied, and The Bystander: How Parents Can Support Their Children” on Wednesday, 24 September 2025, from 7:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. at the University of St. Martin.

This session is designed to empower parents, caregivers, and educators with the knowledge and tools to better understand bullying and its impact on children. Participants can expect to gain practical strategies for identifying signs of bullying, supporting children in various roles—whether they are being bullied, engaging in bullying, or witnessing it—and fostering resilience and empathy at home and in the community.

The event is open to the public, and all concerned individuals are encouraged to attend. For more information, please contact the Student Support Services Division at 543-1235 or email studentsupportservices@sintmaartengov.org.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/The-Bully-The-Bullied-and-The-Bystander-How-Parents-Can-Support-Their-Children.aspx