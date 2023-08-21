The cleaning campaign is extended until August 31 | FAXINFO

Last Friday, Bernadette Davis, 2nd Vice-President in charge of the Living Environment of the Community, went to Quartier d'Orléans as part of the cleaning campaign, currently underway.

Accompanied by the 3rd vice-president Dominique Démocrite Louisy and Steven Cocks, territorial councilor, Bernadette Davis met the associations of the district and the agents of the environment service, in front of the Eliane Clark school. The objective of this trip was to encourage the inhabitants but also the neighborhood associations to finalize the cleaning actions before the end of August and the peak of the hurricane season. As indicated in our edition of August 18, the Collectivity offers the population, since July 8 and until August 31, to deposit bulky items every evening after 18 p.m. on the side of the road. The collection by the services of the COM and its partners takes place every evening, from 23 p.m., and allows local residents to clean and secure their living space. It is also possible to have your end-of-life vehicle (ELV) removed, by sending your request to the environment department: window-environment@com-saint-martin.fr. This campaign is conducted jointly with the VROMI ministry of Sint Maarten, which has initiated the same cleanliness approach on the Dutch side. Like last year, extensions are in order and it's now official: the campaign is extended until August 31, 2023. The Collectivity gives you the opportunity to empty your house and clean up your garden. As well enjoy. As Bernadette Davis regularly reminds us, the Collectivity takes its responsibilities and cleans the territory every day. Each citizen must do the same on his property or in his home and show himself involved and united in favor of the cleanliness of the territory. Clean up your plot, get yourself safe before the high hurricane season and contribute to the development of tourism by acting for the cleanliness of the island. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/la-campagne-de-nettoyage-est-prolongee-jusquau-31-aout/