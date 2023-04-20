The Collectivity, partner of the road safety village on the SXM Drag Race, this Sunday, April 23! | FAXINFO

The Collectivity of Saint-Martin is a partner of the Action Moto du Nord (AMAN) association, organizer of the SXM Drag Race motorcycle race, this Sunday April 23, 2023 from 7 a.m. to 14 p.m. in Grand-Case (Route de Hope Estate).

Alongside its partners the State, the gendarmerie, the SDIS, the associations ASR SXM, ACED and COBRACED, the Collectivity has granted exceptional aid to the association and will be present in the road safety village, represented by its service des Titres, which will inform the public about the legal procedures for registering a vehicle and obtaining a driving licence, as well as the Local Council for Security and Crime Prevention (CLSPD) for its prevention actions.

It will be for the Collectivity and its services to support this event and to be part of a road safety approach with the public present, in particular young two-wheeler drivers.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/la-collectivite-partenaire-du-village-de-la-securite-routiere-sur-la-course-sxm-drag-race-ce-dimanche-23-avril/