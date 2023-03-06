The COM also participated in the International seminar on the draft European regulation (law for the restoration of nature) | FAXINFO

Firstnd Vice-President in charge of the Living Environment delegation, Bernadette Davis, represented the Collectivity at this seminar, still held in Palma de Mallorca, on 23 February.

This draft regulation is part of the implementation of the Green Deal adopted by the European Commission. The draft regulation sets legally binding restoration targets, namely the restoration of 20% of land and sea areas in the EU by 2030, and then by 2050, the restoration of all endangered ecosystems. Each Member State, including France, will have to adopt a National Restoration Plan in which the restoration measures to be put in place must appear. The ORs should benefit from specific measures under this plan. This seminar was therefore an opportunity to discuss issues relating to the legislative text, in particular the role of the regions, administrative obstacles, financing, the impact on fishing, agriculture, tourism, the cross-border dimension, etc.

Bernadette Davis intervened on the question of the cross-border dimension. She recalled the important contribution of our regions to the EU through their natural wealth and the alerts linked to environmental protection and the climate. The protection of biodiversity and the fight against climate change being shared issues that extend beyond the border, Bernadette Davis specified that "this observation requires a constructive and permanent political and institutional dialogue with our neighbors in the area. ". She also highlighted the need to have a "regulatory arsenal adapted to our specificities, capable of encouraging our non-European partners to adhere to it" and to make greater use of "the possibilities offered by article 349 of the Lisbon Treaty in terms of derogations and adaptations”.

In conclusion, B. Davis emphasized three key elements:

• The lack of data, inventories, scientific knowledge, an element to be taken into account in the development of national plans;

• The importance of involving regional authorities in the development of these plans to better take into account our realities;

• Pursue a reflection on the means facilitating the synergies between the funds available for each actor, European and non-European, and facilitate the access of our local actors to European horizontal programs such as LIFE+, in order to support the deployment of restoration measures and to make possible the funding of studies for the development of solid scientific knowledge to support these measures.

Participation in this type of event allowed the Collectivity of Saint-Martin and the two elected representatives of the institution to present the challenges of our territory and the most urgent means to be implemented to recognize its specificities and sustainably support His development.

